“I don’t know of a single woman who hasn’t lived through this.” Keira Knightley spoke about sex harassment

“I don’t know of a woman who hasn’t experienced this to one degree or another, whether it’s touching or meeting some guy who says he’s going to slit your throat or punch you in the face. Everyone has experienced this.” Knightley said.

The actress added that she knows many stories about what precautions women have to take, just to safely return home alone.

“I realized that I was doing all the same and did not even think about it. It is damn depressing,” – admitted Knightley.

At the same time, she stressed that with age she became more self-confident.

"I don't know why this happens. I think it's all about experience. You have already gone through ups and downs and began to understand yourself better. With age, a person also begins to understand that it is impossible to please everyone. Thanks to self-confidence, I can say:" It's me, and I don't have to be liked by everyone. "And that's okay," Knightley summed up.








