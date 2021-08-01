And complained about homeschooling during quarantine.















The 44-year-old actor took part in the recording of the SmartLess podcast and during the conversation shared the details of family life and meeting his wife. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively became friends while working on Green Lantern (2011), but their relationship did not immediately develop into a romantic one. At the moment, the stars have been happily married for nine years and have three daughters – 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and one-year-old Betty.









“We were friends and after about a year and a half we met on a double date, but then we met with different people. We hung out and always kept in touch, I didn’t have time to look back as she was going to Boston. I was also going to Boston and said that I would go with her … I just begged her to sleep with me, – Ryan shared, unable to resist a joke on the verge. – Everything was like in a fairy tale. A week later, I thought we should buy a house. And we did it. “

“My marriage is incredibly important to me, and so is this friendship,” Reynolds continued. – Blake and I do not act in films at the same time. When she wants to go back to work, I take a break, and then we change places. She’s on the set, and I’m hanging out with the kids somewhere. “

During the quarantine, the actors, like many other parents around the world, faced homeschooling. Ryan admitted that James and Ines had a hard time: “They had a tough time. I looked everywhere for help. Read books. Tried to steer the ship somehow. Blake did it much better because I’m still a child myself. “