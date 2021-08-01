Investigation into the adoption of the eldest child of Angelina Jolie has begun

Angelina Jolie adopted a one-year-old Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, after contacting agent Lauryn Galindo. At the time, following her addiction problems, the actress began to solidify her image as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, primarily focusing on helping children.

Angelina Jolie, Maddox and Robert De Niro (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

However, it was later suspected that Lauryn’s employees were cheating poor families by selling their children for adoption in the United States. Galindo later pleaded guilty to visa fraud and money laundering conspiracy, but not child trafficking. In 2004, she was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Rumors immediately spread that Maddox and his family might have been victims of this crime. The scandal was so serious that the governments of the United States and other countries suspended the adoption of children from this Asian country.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox (Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Angelina, a mother of six, previously emphasized that she was testing whether Maddox was indeed an orphan. “I would never take her child away from a mother. I can only imagine how awful it would be, ”said the actress.

Since then, no evidence has emerged that there was anything questionable about the adoption of the young man, now 19, who is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Maddox (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

However, in a new documentary, Stolen Children, director Elizabeth Jacobs decided to shed light on this scandalous case again. She took on the task of investigating potentially unethical adoption practices in Cambodia: Was Angelina one of the hundreds of parents deceived by Loreen and her child matchmakers? Jacobs, 21, who was also adopted with the help of Lauryn, says she is making a film to try to uncover the truth about Galindo’s methods of finding children for adoption.

Elizabeth Jacobs. Photo: social networks

Note, it is believed that between 1997 and 2001, at least half of all Cambodian adoptions in the United States – about 800 out of 1600 – were arranged by Lauryn and her sister Lynn Devin through the well-known agency Seattle International Adoptions. On this they earned $ 9 million.

And, amazingly, just a year after Maddox’s adoption, both bosses incurred a whopping $ 150,000 financial fine for falsifying documents to obtain US visas for orphans. Lauryn was imprisoned for 18 months and now lives in Hawaii.









Lauryn Galindo. Photo: ABC

In an interview with The Sun, Lauryn emphasized that she did nothing wrong, despite the fact that she pleaded guilty: “Absolutely not. Every single day I wake up and want to devote my body, my speech, my mind, my actions to do my best to be a force for good. I consider myself a fighter for children, I keep in touch with many of the children and would be happy to help if Elizabeth has any questions. But she didn’t contact me. “

She added: “I have no reason to believe that Maddox was not an orphan. His adoptive parents were very careful, especially given their fame. I think this has been double-checked, and I know that Angelina was not in the country during those investigations because she was filming Beyond the Boundary in Namibia. “

Angelina Jolie and Maddox (Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Jacobs also spoke with The Sun: “The main reason the documentary was filmed is because, beyond a reasonable doubt, Galindo was involved, but why was I being put up for adoption? I remember being interested in adopting Angelina Jolie as a child. If I never had the opportunity to film this documentary, I would never have looked at my documents. I would never talk about the scandal behind this. She needs to know the truth. ” Rumor has it that the agency “bought out” the eldest son of the actress for $ 100.

Last year, Jacobs discovered inaccuracies in the adoption documents, especially regarding the real parents and their date of birth.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox (Photo by Christopher Jue / Getty Images for Disney)

Note that in 2017, Moon Sarat, a Cambodian social worker, appeared who claimed that he impersonated Maddox’s biological father in legal documents in order to speed up the adoption process, and that Angelina knew this. However, this has not been proven.

Angelina adopted Maddox with her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton, whom she divorced in May 2003. When she started a family with Brad Pitt, he adopted not only Maddox, but Pax and Zahara as well. In addition, the couple had three biological children: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie with children

Maddox was widely mentioned when their run-in with Brad Pitt led to the actress asking for a divorce. Recently, the actor was approved for joint custody of children.