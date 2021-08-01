Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen relax with Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milpe

Two star couples were spotted on one of the beaches in Australia at once.







legion-media

Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen











Celebrity spouses Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, as well as Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milpe, spent the weekend in Sydney. While 49-year-old Sasha, 45-year-old Isla and 44-year-old Benjamin were catching the ocean waves, surfing and boogie-boarding, 40-year-old Natalie watched them from the shore. Judging by the numerous toys in the frame, the families were resting with their children, but the paparazzi failed to capture them.









Recall that Fisher and Cohen have been together for about twenty years. The couple are raising three children: 14-year-old Olive, 11-year-old Elula, and 6-year-old Montgomery. In an interview, Isla, who rarely comments on her personal life, admitted that she was “very lucky to meet Sasha” at a party in Sydney in 2002. “I am still myself amazed that I have a job and a wonderful family, everything else seems to be just a bonus against this background,” the actress noted with a smile.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milpe met on the set of Black Swan in 2009. A year later, the couple got engaged, but the wedding took place only in 2012 – after the birth of their first child, son Alef. And in February 2017, the couple had a daughter, Amalia.