It became known about the removal of the child custody case Pitt and Jolie | News | News

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie in court obtained the disqualification of a judge who was considering a civil case for the custody of the children of the actress and Brad Pitt. About this on July 23 on his page in Twitter said celebrity divorce lawyer Christopher Melcher.

According to him, now the actress has a chance to achieve sole custody of the children. “The case has now been transferred to a new judge,” the lawyer added. The celebrity lawsuit was considered by the Los Angeles High Court.

In May, Pitt managed to secure joint custody of the children from Jolie. This decision was preliminary, and Jolie continued to defend her position, because of which the court between the former spouses has been going on for more than five years.









In mid-March, the actress announced that she intends to provide evidence of domestic violence by her ex-spouse. To which the actor said that he was extremely saddened by such statements, clarifying that he had never used physical violence against his ex-wife.

The actors filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years of relationship and two years of marriage. The couple have six children – 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In May 2019, it was reported that the actors decided to maintain friendly relations after the divorce in order to raise six children.