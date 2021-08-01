It became known what the next film of Mila Kunis will be

Mila Kunis, 37, will star in the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 New York Times bestselling detective novel Luckiest Girl Alive. The film will be released on Netflix, and its cast was announced the other day.

According to Deadline, the film tells about a witty girl from New York who has everything in life: a good position in a glossy magazine, a stunning wardrobe and a dream wedding is just around the corner. One day a director turns to her, who wants to make a documentary about a shocking crime that happened at the school where the heroine studied. But if the truth about that incident comes out, the girl’s beautiful life will come to an end.









We will remind, Mila Kunis in childhood emigrated with her parents from Ukraine to America, where she managed to become an actress and get her first roles in serials. She voiced the cartoons Family Guy and Robot Chicken, and also starred in the films Max Payne, The Book of Eli, Black Swan, Friendship Sex and many others. The girl met with the star of “Home Alone” Macaulay Culkin for a long time, and then married the actor Ashton Kutcher and gave birth to two children.

