Jason Sudeikis for the first time on divorce from Olivia Wilde

Last November, actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia White announced they were filing for divorce after 8 years of marriage. They did not indicate the reasons for the separation.

Since then, the former spouses have avoided questions about divorce and did not comment on their current relationship in any way. The other day, 47-year-old Jason decided to give a frank interview about the reasons for the divorce from 37-year-old Olivia, who is also the mother of his two children.

Sudeikis gave a candid interview to the popular publication GQ, becoming the cover person in the August issue. At the moment, the celebrity is still trying to understand what was the point of breaking up after 8 years of marriage? With this phrase, Jason made it clear that the idea of ​​divorce does not belong to him, the initiator was all the same Olivia.

“I will definitely understand the meaning of everything that happened in about a year, and perhaps it is better to let it pass two years, or five. As a result, in the book of my life our divorce will turn into a chapter, a little later into a paragraph, then into a line, a word … and at the very end there will be just scribbles ” – Jason admits.

Also, in a conversation with reporters, Sudeikis confirmed the fact that the divorce was a big surprise for him. He thought that everything was fine and perfect in their family, but in fact it had been falling apart for a long time.

Insiders all this time admitted that the actor is depressed, he cannot adequately survive the breakup with his wife. In turn, Olivia, just 2 months after the divorce, entered into a new relationship with the singer, who is 10 years younger than her. It is now rumored that it was because of the young Harry that Styles White left her husband.









Insiders claim that the singer has nothing to do with the separation of the actors. The celebrity couple decided to disband a few months before the news was announced to the public. Therefore, at the time of Harry and Olivia’s meeting, the woman had been in a free status for a long time.

In an interview with the magazine, Sudeikis also decided to reflect on the useful conclusions he drew from his marriage to Olivia White.

“In any life situation you always learn something, in any other case you are just making excuses. You always take responsibility for what you do, and of course you are trying to make something obvious from it. I am proud that I was able to overcome all the difficulties that awaited me this year ” – says Sudeikis.

In a conversation with reporters, Jason decided not to ignore the theme of the Golden Globe, when the actor was accused of showing up to the awards under the influence of drugs.

Note that this year’s Golden Globe Awards were held online. Sudeikis appeared in front of the camera in a sweatshirt, over which he put on a tie. Despite the fact that the event was held online, all guests were required to comply with an official dress code. In addition, the actor’s speech was rather strange and incomprehensible. Then the guests decided that the actor could not adequately cope with the grief about the loss of the relationship, so he found consolation in drugs.

“No, I was not high, or heartbroken. Although I understand that at the moment it will all sound like an excuse. I put on a sweatshirt just because I didn’t want to wear that damn Tom Ford suit top. I really love the costumes of this brand, but at that time I thought it would look extremely strange, ”explained Jason.