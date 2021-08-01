Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reveal beauty life hacks

In order to look like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon with age, I want to adopt the maximum of their useful habits as soon as possible. In the “Morning Show” project, the actresses shared the details of their daily routine. And you know: it seems that we are quite capable of them, writes peopletalk.ru.

The “legally blonde” admitted that the youngest child wakes her up between half past five and six in the morning. Nowhere to go!

“I love the morning, I’m a man-morning, starting at eight in the evening I start to fall asleep: I yawn, sigh and want to go to bed as soon as possible,” – says Reese.

A glass of freshly squeezed green juice (or smoothie) and coffee helps Witherspoon get into the rhythm after getting up so early. Speaking of rhythm, the actress trains 6 days a week (that’s the whole secret)! But on Sundays, he arranges for himself a rest from almost everything (regime, sports and proper nutrition) – he sleeps, rests and allows himself cheat meals in the form of his favorite nachos.









Jennifer Aniston’s schedule doesn’t look so tight. The “Friends” star does not go to bed until 1 am, but wakes up from half past seven to nine in the morning. The actress does not start her day with coffee. First, a glass of juice. Then – the obligatory half-hour meditation, without which Aniston cannot imagine his routine. And after spiritual practice comes the time for coffee, breakfast and feeding the dogs. Jen also relaxes on Sundays: she takes a break from business, watches YouTube shows and even allows herself a little fried fast food. -0-