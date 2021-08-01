Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney for a walk in New York, HELLO! Russia

Being a sought-after actress, Jennifer Lawrence conscientiously fulfills work contracts – she regularly appears on the red carpet in honor of film premieres and awards, gives interviews on the occasion of her films’ releases, is shot for advertising campaigns, but very rarely shares details of her personal life. She chose a husband for herself just as secretive – gallery owner Cook Maroney is a non-public person and far from show business. The couple lives in New York, and when Lawrence is not filming in Hollywood, the couple spend a lot of time together.

So, yesterday Jennifer and Cook were spotted by the paparazzi in Hudson River Park, on the western side of Manhattan Island. Always elegant in public, in the light of the soffits, Lawrence dresses simply and informally in everyday life. Even now, when it is about +15 degrees Celsius in New York, Jennifer is wearing the most comfortable clothes – white sweatpants, a green sweatshirt, a baseball cap with the New York Yankees club logo and black sneakers. The actress threw the bag, also green, over her shoulder. During the walk, Jennifer occasionally pulled on a black medical mask over her face.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney









Fans noted that their favorite, the star of the films “The Hunger Games”, “X-Men” and “My Boyfriend is Crazy,” found her happiness. Although Lawrence said in an interview that before meeting with Cook she had not thought about marriage.

I didn’t have a moment when I was ready to get married. But when I met Cook, I immediately knew that I wanted this. We want. And we are ready to devote ourselves completely to each other. He is my best friend, and it is a great honor for me to become a part of the Maruni family, – said Lawrence, confirming that she intends to take her husband’s name. We will remind, for the first time about the relationship between Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney became known in early summer 2018. Unlike the previous lovers of the actress (among them – director Darren Aronofsky and actor Nicholas Hoult), her new boyfriend has nothing to do with cinema. The couple got engaged in February 2019. On this occasion, they threw a party for friends, and the only photo from her was posted on the network by the stylist of the actress, sharing her image. And in October, under the strictest secrecy, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married. The wedding, which was attended by a good half of Hollywood, took place in the old Belcourt Castle mansion in Newport.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in New York, September 2019