Jessica Biel said that being a mom a second time is much easier

In the fall of 2020, Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake became parents for the second time. They had a son, whom celebrities named Phineas.

The actress and model very rarely shares the details of her personal life. She tries to separate her career, family and communication with journalists. However, in her last interview, Jessica decided to make an exception. She spoke with great pleasure about her motherhood and explained that the emotions from the second child are completely different.

Jessica’s interview took place on an American television show, where she told how the first motherhood differs from the second. With a younger child, she is calmer and the attitude is completely different. For example, when now baby Phineas begins to cry, she does not run to him, giving up all her affairs. Bill says he lets his son vent and cry in private. A 10-month-old baby is currently having a teething period. Jessica calls this life experience “parenting patience training.” Baby crying is heard quite often, so parents have learned to abstract.









“It’s actually very difficult to leave a crying child alone for even a couple of minutes. I call it coaching, and Fin is perfect here as a coach, educating all of us. But we do not give up and try too “ – says the actress.

“We never had this approach with Silas. Most likely this is because he was our first-born, we were constantly very worried and nervous, if he started crying, then at the moment we ran to him and tried to comfort him with all our might. Now we already understand that this is not so scary, and if a child is crying, oh, you need to give him time, he will definitely cope with everything ” – Jessica explains her position.

And we recall that the appearance of the second child in the family of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake was a big surprise for the entire public. The fact is that celebrities are always under the gun of the paparazzi, but they managed to keep Jessica’s pregnancy a secret from everyone. Also in the past year, there were rumors that the couple was going through a serious crisis in the relationship, some said that everything would end in divorce. Timberlake and Beale were not only able to keep their family together, but also to increase the number of its members.