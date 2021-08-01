Jessica Biel will release organic products for her children and others

Yasen Zasursky, President of the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University, died on August 1, 2021 at the age of 91. His death is reported on the faculty website.

“It seemed that Yasen Nikolaevich would always be, that he was the same constant of the journalism faculty of Moscow State University, like the monument to Lomonosov in the university courtyard,” the obituary says. – And the point is not even that Zasursky is the last of the teachers who have worked at the faculty since its foundation in 1952. Every day of the life of not only the faculty of journalism, but also of our entire country is associated with his name. In Russia, presidents changed, the president of the journalism department remained unchanged. Lecturer, head of department, deputy dean, dean, president – in all his guises Yasen Nikolaevich personified the Teacher, capable of captivating numerous students; a leader who has raised hundreds of candidates and dozens of doctors of sciences; a person who could support in difficult times, defuse the tense situation with a kind joke.









Yasen Nikolaevich Zasursky was born on October 29, 1929 in Moscow. At the age of 14, he graduated from high school as an external student and entered the English faculty of the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages. M. Torez, who graduated in 1948. In 1951 he defended his Ph.D. thesis “Theodore Dreiser’s Path to Communism”. Doctor of Philology since 1967.

In 1951-1953 he worked as a scientific editor at the Foreign Literature Publishing House. In 1953, he began to work at the recently created journalism faculty of Moscow State University. In 1955, he became the head of the department of foreign literature, and in 1965 – the youngest dean of the faculty in the history of Moscow State University. Zasursky held his position until 2007, after which he received the honorary life-long post of the president of the faculty.

Among his awards and titles are two Orders of the Badge of Honor (1961 and 1976), the Order of the Red Labor (1980), the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree (1999), Honored Professor of Moscow State University (2003), the Order of Friendship (2005) , UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Gold Medal. In 2018 he received the title of Honored Journalist of the Russian Federation.