Jolie and the Weekend reappear amid romance rumors

Celebrities have been spotted together for the second time in a short time.

Rumors of a romance between Angelina Jolie and rapper The Weekend are gaining momentum. So, on the eve of the actress and rarep together attended a private concert of the performer Mustafa in Los Angeles, writes The Sun.

Celebrities hit the lenses of eyewitnesses’ smartphones. Jolie appeared at the concert with her daughters – Zakhara and Shiloh, and The Weeknd – in the company of friends. At the same time, the celebrities did not communicate and kept themselves apart. However, tabloid journalists saw in their second joint appearance against the background of heated rumors about the romance – another evidence in favor of the existence of a romantic relationship between the actress and the rapper.



Those close to celebrities argue that Jolie and The Weekend are nothing more than just friends. But many are confused by the fact that before these two celebrities were not seen in friendship or just communication. While, according to sources, the rapper has never hidden that he has been in love with Jolie for a long time. The rapper even has a song in which he makes a direct reference to Angelina’s personality.











Rumors of a celebrity romance began to circulate in the media after they were spotted together in a Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month. By the way, this meeting could not be the only one.

Then the paparazzi noticed that the actress and the singer spent several hours together, after which they left the institution separately, in order, most likely, not to attract undue attention to themselves.

The media do not exclude that Jolie and Tesfay (real name The Weekend) met for business reasons, and the basis for this assumption is more than reasonable. The fact is that the singer hopes to continue his career in Hollywood.

