Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and sparked controversy

Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel Moder supported her father at the premiere of Flag Day at the Cannes Film Festival. The girl appeared in front of the photographers next to her famous dad Danny Moder, the operator of the painting by Sean Penn. Penn, who directed Flag Day, also attended the premiere with his daughter, 30-year-old model and actress Dylan.

Netizens began to discuss the appearance of Roberts’ daughter. Some users found her outfit old-fashioned. “She seems cute, but give her normal clothes.” “She could at least iron her dress and comb her hair. It looks like she picked up the outfit from the floor right before going out. ”“ Such an old-fashioned dress and shoes, ”“ Poor girl put on a bag, ”they wondered.





















Others began to praise Hazel’s image. “It’s nice to see that a 16-year-old is dressed and behaving according to his age!”, “What a beautiful girl!”, “She is wonderfully dressed for her 16 years old. Looks great. ”“ Hazel’s nose and forehead are just like her mother’s. Nice to see that she’s not dressed like the Hollywood It Girl. The girl looks down-to-earth and sweet, ”the users commented.

Earlier, “Scotch” reported that Iryna Bilyk put on leather boots in 40-degree heat and shared her impressions.

In the comments, fans began to discuss whether they could walk in such heat in boots. Not without compliments for the artist.