Julia Roberts’ daughter took to the red carpet for the first time, HELLO! Russia

Recently, within the framework of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the premiere of the film “Flag Day” (Flag Day), which also entered the main competition. Then the premiere was attended by Mylene Farmer, chairman of the jury Spike Lee with his wife Tony Lewis Lee and others. And the picture was presented by its director Sean Penn together with the leading actors – daughter Dylan Penn and actress Catherine Winnick. But in addition to the Penn family, at that premiere there was another star couple of father and daughter – cameraman Daniel Moder, in fact, who shot the picture, and their 16-year-old daughter Hazel Moder with Julia Roberts. For the girl, this exit on the red carpet was the first in her life.

Either because of embarrassment, or because of the abundance of people on the carpet, the photographers managed to take only a few shots of young Hazel, after which he and his father quickly went into the auditorium. For her first serious appearance, she chose a yellowish lace dress almost to the feet and black shoes with low, stable heels. Instead of complex styling, she made a simple ponytail.

We will remind, on July 4, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder celebrated their wedding anniversary – they have been married for 19 years. On the occasion of the significant date, they shared rare photos with each other.









Daniel and Julia lead a rather private lifestyle, rarely appearing together in public, and even less often with their three children – the couple are raising 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas and 14-year-old son Henry. Protecting their family from public attention was a deliberate decision, because their path to family happiness was not easy.

When they met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, Hollywood producer Mike Moder’s son Danny had been married to makeup artist Vera for four years. And behind her shoulders, Julia had affairs with the most famous men in Hollywood – Liam Neeson, Dylan McDermott, Jason Patrick, Matthew Perry, Benjamin Brett and another two-year marriage with country singer Lyle Lovett. She was reputed to be a windy special and runaway bride – the actor Kiefer Sutherland was abandoned by Julia on the eve of the wedding, just like in the film. However, having met Daniel, Julia decided that she was ready to become an exemplary wife, because he was not like her ex:

He is a real man, serious and unselfish. He is always responsible for his words and will never blame anyone for his choice. Neither the parents dissatisfied with the choice of their son, nor the fact that Daniel was still married, could not stop Julia. It was rumored that the actress simply “bought a divorce” for her beloved, offering Vera Moder such an amount of compensation that she could not refuse. Two months after Danny’s divorce was finalized, on July 4, 2002, Julia and her lover got married. Julia and Daniel’s love story read here.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts with children