Kendall Jenner is the most popular girl among NBA players. She was seen for a long time as “The Curse of the Kardashians”, but now her chosen one has reached the final – Don’t play basketball – Blogs

How deep did the Kardashian-Jenner clan take roots in basketball?

This year is truly amazing for Devin Booker. The attacking defender is not only close to becoming an NBA champion with Phoenix (which has never happened in Suns history), but he can also break another boring stereotype, namely: breaking the “Kardashian curse.”

Is there really a curse?

Devin is dating Kendall Jenner – a participant in the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and part-time sister of socialite Kim Kardashian. The mother of both girls is Kris Jenner, but their fathers are different: Kim was born from the late lawyer Robert Kardashian (lawyer and friend of OJ Simpson), while Kendall was born from Bruce Jenner, who publicly declared himself transgender in 2015 a woman and changed his name to Caitlin. In total, Kris Jenner has five daughters, and each of the public girls deeply penetrated the world of US celebrities.

It is not known what became the root cause of the phenomenon, but many of the chosen ones of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, some time after the beginning of the relationship, began a dark streak.

Showman and actor Scott Disick confessed to drug addiction and went to a treatment center after ten years of close ties with Kourtney Kardashian.

Rapper Tyga went into debt and lost his Ferrari car, although at the same time he gave a Bentley for Kylie Jenner. Now it also has additional financial obligations for late payments for the house and damage caused to this property, as well as for non-payment of taxes. According to the estimates of the portal The Blast, in 2018, the total amount of Tyga’s debt was 890 thousand dollars.

Another rapper in Kylie’s collection is Travis Scott. The couple even had a common child, but soon the parents had to part: there were rumors that the reason for the quarrel was Jenner’s dates with Tyga’s ex-partner.

The most famous union involving one of the sisters was the marriage of Kim Kardashian and visionary artist Kanye West. They have been together since 2012, had four children and were considered one of the most talked about duets in American show business. In April 2021, everything officially ended: Kim and Kanye broke up. Now they don’t even cross over to discuss parenting. West admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder and also blamed Kim and her mother Chris for the worsening of the condition. According to the artist, he felt unhappy, and he was literally sick of the society of the Kardashian family.

Famous athletes, including NBA players, did not pass by the sisters. The same Kim in the early 2010s was in the status of the wife of Chris Humphries from the Nets for 72 days.

The union of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom clearly did not contribute to the improvement of the latter’s condition: the former basketball player led a riotous lifestyle and claimed that he had suffered multiple heart attacks and strokes.

Because of the breakup with 37-year-old Chloe, Tristan Thompson still suffers. The Boston center recently responded with a threat to Odom’s comment on a photo of Kardashian in a bikini: “The Lord did not take you to his place for the first time. Take another risk if you want, but the result will be different. “

By the way, Tristan began a relationship with the girl after the championship season with Cleveland in 2016. Since then, bigman clubs have not gained much success. And a year before meeting with the athlete, Chloe started a short romance with his colleague James Harden. At the end of that season, Houston finished only 8th in the Western Conference, and James himself clearly did not focus on achieving a result with the team’s second star Dwight Howard.

But Kendall Jenner has always played a special role in conquering basketball heights. The 25-year-old celebrity has had relationships of varying degrees of intimacy, including friendships, with seven different NBA players, and these guys with conventional positions can even make up quite a strong “Kendall Team”.

Kendall and her team

• Center – Blake Griffin.

The union with Griffin lasted less than a year – from August 2017 to April 2018. All went well while Blake played for the Clippers after signing a new $ 173 million contract and spent most of his time in Los Angeles. However, the relationship did not pass the test of distance: in the winter, the “big” was exchanged for “Detroit”, and suddenly the girl began to move away from him.

“On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the Billboard rappers, I want to thank you for all the parenting challenges your daughters have faced,” an injured Griffin joked about the trauma-induced availability of Caitlin (Bruce) Jenner’s daughters.

• Forward – Kyle Kuzma.

In July 2019, Kendall rested on the Yacht with the Lakers forward during the US Independence Day celebrations. Shortly after the cruise, the couple went to one of the entertainment venues in Malibu. But nothing serious came out of the short-term meeting, because both participants assured them of a friendly date. This saved Kyle: at the end of the 2019/20 season, he became the NBA champion under the wing of LeBron James.

• Forward – Ben Simmons.

And this is not surprising, because at that time the Australian playmaker was considered Kendall’s main suitor. The Philadelphia basketball player first showed signs of attention to Jenner a few months after her split with Blake Griffin. The couple did not advertise the relationship for a long time, but soon the girl became a frequent guest at the Simmons games and even booed Tristan Thompson at the Sixers arena.









Fans still blame the “Kardashian curse” for Ben’s failures. In February 2020, he suffered a back injury that left him out of the game for six months. This was followed by a knee injury and Simmons missed the playoffs in the bubble. At the same time, there was talk of treason on the part of Jenner: she went on dates with ex-boyfriend singer Harry Styles.

Now, Simmons ‘career may be at its lowest point: after a failure in the series with Atlanta, Ben became the main target for the NBA fans’ hate. But Kendall is sure that this is not a consequence of far-fetched supernatural forces: “Men must be responsible for their game on their own.”

• Defender – D’Angelo Russell.

Another friendly story. Jenner was very supportive of Russell during his Lakers’ days. Some publications also reported on the romantic component of such an acquaintance. But soon the point guard departed first for Brooklyn, and then for the cold by the standards of California Minnesota. The curse worked partially (D’Angelo received the maximum contract, but did not become a star in Los Angeles), and the friendship of the young people could not resist the Minneapolis coolness, and soon there was no trace of the former fire.

• Defender – Devin Booker.

According to Jenner, her current relationship with the Suns star looks like the healthiest and strongest of her life. She didn’t expect this, but Devin gives the star a sense of confidence and security. In addition, the family also fell in love with the guy: they are always happy to welcome him at a party. Judging by what is happening on the court (with the exception of the very disastrous third match of the final), Booker also feels great with the new girl.

Devin inherited Kendall in the first half of 2020. We soon witnessed Phoenix’s unbeaten bubble performance. And this season is far beyond expectations: the club from Arizona is leading in the final and has a chance to win the first championship in history! Such a transformation of the organization, of course, would not have happened without the confident play of one of the leaders of the squad. And perhaps without his new girlfriend.

It is unknown how Devin dealt with the Kardashian Curse. Perhaps minus for minus really gave a plus, and the karma of losers that had stuck to the Suns in recent years simply annihilated the ominous Kardashian-Jenner trailer. Or the devilish ritual with the goats in the office still worked, and Phoenix found an opportunity to make a deal with Satan … well, that is, with Kendall.

Team Kendall also had a place for two substitutes. Jordan Clarkson, who became the best “sixth” player in the last regular season, embraced the girl five years ago. Another bench hero, the eternally traumatized Chandler Parsons, has garnered young Jenner’s attention with varying degrees of success for four years since 2014. Should I remind you that Clarkson then played in the terrible LAL, and Parsons completely destroyed his career in those few years?

What is Kendall doing, and why is she so popular?

When the reality show “The Kardashian Family” first saw the light of day, Kendall was only 12 years old. She was watched by a huge cable TV audience, including teenagers her own age, including basketball players of the modern NBA. Already at the age of 13, the girl’s appearance and popularity opened the way for her to the modeling business. Two years later, she became one of the protagonists of Mercedes-Benz fashion weeks, her photographs appeared on the main pages of magazines.

Jenner now has the status of the top super-model of the generation. Her portfolio includes collaborations with the world’s most popular brands, including Givenchy, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co. and many others. At the end of 2020, the heroine in terms of total income became the highest paid model in the world – she earned in the range of $ 40-45 million. A single ad post on her Instagram account costs $ 600,000, because Kendall’s page is the 11th most popular on the entire social network (173 million subscribers).

But basketball’s best friend doesn’t just make money as a model. Back in 2013, she founded her own clothing brand with her sister Kylie. Over the years, various KENDALL + KYLIE collections have appeared in joint projects with other manufacturers, but now it is already a completely self-sufficient brand.

In February of this year, the girl also announced that she was entering the alcoholic products market and introduced her own brand of tequila 818:

“For almost four years, I have been creating tequila that tastes best. After dozens of blind tests, trips to other businesses, anonymous entries and winning competitions … after three and a half years, I believe we did it!

We drink and enjoy our tequila and I can’t wait for everyone to join us. Soon”.

The newly minted tequila manufacturer was even accused of appropriating Mexican culture, but this did not greatly affect the prospects for selling the drink.

Jenner’s popularity continues to grow every year. She already makes more than the vast majority of NBA players and is likely more popular than any of them, including LeBron James. The relationship between Kendall and the basketball players now looks like a win-win not so much for her as for them. Well, the 179-centimeter model itself simply prefers tall and athletic young people with a good level of income.

Photo: East News / Neil Warner, Mega Agency; instagram.com/kendalljenner; Gettyimages.ru/Jason Merritt, Michael Buckner