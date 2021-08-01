Kim Kardashian showed how she looked in 2001

Kim Kardashian showed how she looked at 20 years old. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

Popular American TV star, model, actress and socialite Kim Kardashian loves to share various shots on her personal page on the social network Instagram, where more than two hundred and thirty-four million fans follow her life.

On July 27, the Armenian American star posted a photo of herself in 2001.

“Little K 2001”, – the celebrity signed the picture.

The girl is resting in a warm place and is photographed against the background of the pool. The pictures have collected 3.35 million likes and many comments.









The good old days “;” But I was not born “;” Did you find your earring that day? “;” You look the same! You grow up in the opposite direction !! 😍😍

, – according to users of the social network Instagram.

