Kristen Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe and other actors impersonating the same character

It often happens that actors, having played in one extremely popular film or TV series, have long been associated with their role in this project. Daniel Radcliffe suffered from this, for example; “Eternal” Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 23rd. On this occasion, we recall who else from the actors was “unlucky” in this way. The popular roles of the actors from the selection in a convenient format can be found in the online cinema KION.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

There seems to be no person who has not heard of the talented Hogwarts student Harry Potter. It was the role of the wizard who saved the world that brought the actor world success and the love of millions of viewers. However, Radlikff does not stop at one successful project, but tries himself in other roles. In an interview, the actor confessedthat he was depressed because of the fame that had fallen on him and sought solace in alcohol, having become addicted to him for many years. But, according to him, everything is over, and he is ready to try on the roles of serious and versatile. In support of these words, he began to appear in unusual characters, such as in the movie “Escape from Pretoria to Adelaide”. It is almost impossible to recognize the boy from the famous franchise about the wizard in this adult man with brutal facial hair. Although in Daniel said last year that he does not refuse to continue acting in the sequel to “Harry Potter”.

Kristen Stewart – “Twilight”

The image of Bella Swan, the main character of the film adaptation of the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer, brought Kristen Stewart worldwide popularity. And at the same time, streams of hatred fell on her – both from fans of the original source, and from those who cannot stand Mayer in any form. Despite this, Kristen did not break down and tried to take on any experiments, acting in both other blockbusters (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), and in auteur films (“Sils Maria”, “Still Alice”). However, for a while, Stewart remained an actress of the same image. However, in recent years, the actress was able to cope with this. And recently, according to Western media, she tied the knot with a girl.

Rowan Atkinson – “Mr. Bean”









Most do not even know the name and surname of this actor. Rowan Atkinson for 99% of the inhabitants of the Earth is Mr. Bean, a character on the British show of the early 90s, who to this day remains an actor in one role. Despite this situation, Atkinson does not lose heart. The actor made a real money-making machine out of his role and feels great. In the 2000s and 2010s, the Agent Johnny English franchise was released, which gave Atkinson a new, but still similar image. Unless now a funny person who finds himself in ridiculous situations has acquired the profession of a super spy.

Tobey Maguire – “Spider-Man”

46-year-old actor from Santa Monica (California, USA), Tobey Maguire, it would seem, has long worked in various genres – “Pawn Sacrifice”, “The Great Gatsby”, “Labor Day”, “The Brothers” and other films showed that Maguire can be radically different in the frame. Nevertheless, a wide range of viewers in most cases recalls the main role in his career – the image of Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy. This is probably the curse of popular culture.

Sarah Jessica Parker – Sex and the City

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is another “victim” of one role. It is unlikely that the broad audience will remember any of her other projects, except for “Sex and the City”, where she brilliantly embodied the role of the fatal beauty Carrie Bradshaw. At the same time, the actress appeared in other Hollywood rom-coms, but, probably, to love, remember and know her for many years to come will be as strong, witty and sexy Bradshaw, who never loses her sense of humor and does not lose heart. Years later, the career of the actress again came to the series that made her famous – now in New York, the filming of the restart of “Sex and the City”, called “The Story Continues …”, is in full swing.

Macaulay Culkin – “Home Alone”

“Home Alone” is perhaps one of the main Christmas American hits of the 90s, the adventure of young Kevin in the house, which remained only in his care. The guy will have to face a suspicious snow cleaner and malicious robbers who decided to get into the house, since the owners flew away on vacation, forgetting to take Kevin with them. Macaulay Culkin, who performed this role, has remained an actor of one character to this day. Responsibility for this lies with the mediocre management – Macaulay’s father directed his son to those projects that only tried to repeat the success of the original film, and Culkin had to play the same image.