Liam Hemsworth first shared a photo with his beloved

Liam Hemsworth, 31, has stopped hiding his affair with 22-year-old model Gabriella Brooks. The lovers have been together since 2019, but all this time they did not advertise their relationship. The other day, Liam and Gabriella decided to make an exception and first appeared as a couple.









They attended the Golden Dinner 2021 charity event together. Soon after, on his Instagram page, Hemsworth posted joint pictures with the model for the first time. This became a kind of confirmation of the romantic relationship between Liam and Gabriella. In one of the frames, they are posing side by side, smiling at the camera. In another photo, the couple is captured in each other’s arms. “Fantastic night to raise the necessary funds and raise awareness about one of the most important and difficult issues – the mental health of children,” – Liam signed the post.

Subscribers, meanwhile, approved the choice of the actor: “You have good taste,” “She looks like Jennifer Lawrence,” “Nice to see you happy.” Recall that for Liam, this relationship was the first after the divorce from Miley Cyrus. In January last year, it became known about Hemsworth’s serious intentions towards Gabriella. The actor then officially introduced the model to his family.