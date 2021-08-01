Megan Fox spoke about the use of a hallucinogenic drink: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

American actress and fashion model Megan Fox spoke about the experience of drinking the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca. An interview with her was published on Youtube-channel Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The artist traveled to Costa Rica with her lover, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She noted that she wanted to taste the drink in a proper setting. According to her, the ceremony took place in the jungle and began with a group of 20 people drinking lemongrass tea, after which everyone began to vomit. As Fox explained, everyone had to vomit several times, so the strangers began to cheer each other on.









The actress recalled that the ceremony lasted three nights. She called the incident “her own version of hell,” where a person goes forever. “Just knowing that this is eternity is painful in itself, because there is no beginning, no middle, no end. You have real ego death, ”said Fox.

Ayahuasca is a decoction made from the Banisteriopsis caapi vine used as the base of the drink. It is traditionally used in the ancient spiritual practices of the indigenous population of the Amazon – the rituals of “communication with spirits.” Indigenous communities often use them as a way to combat diseases of various kinds, as well as to harmonize relations between tribal members. In 2008, the Peruvian authorities declared Banisteriopsis caapi a national treasure. The drink of the same name made from it, in their opinion, is a source of natural knowledge. The Ayahuasca ceremonies themselves among the indigenous people of the Amazon are the cultural heritage of the Peruvian nation.