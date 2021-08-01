Meladze’s wife showed off in a fitted dress with polka dots

Albina Dzhanabaeva has been happy with Valery Meladze for a long time. Recently, the couple gave an interview in which they talked about their relationship, home repairs and children. As you know, the singer has daughters from his first marriage. He sometimes communicates with his ex-wife, but Albina prefers not to intersect with her. Beloved Meladze recently became a mother again. Now she is raising her daughter Agatha. The couple also have sons – Constantine and Luke.

Dressing gown and fashionable print: Albina Dzhanabaeva showed three bright summer looksValery Meladze’s wife admitted that she had returned to work. She boasted new looks.

After giving birth, the singer did not immediately return to form. When she first came out, she could not hide the bulging belly. However, over time, the girl grew slimmer. She recently performed at the “Heat” festival, where she corrected her figure with the help of a costume. And now she’s showing off her summer outfit. Dzhanabaeva decided to dress in the style of American actresses. She appeared in a black fitted dress with a polka dot print. This color is chosen this season by Lera Kudryavetsva, Alla Pugacheva, Stesha Malikova and other stars.









Albina complemented her outfit with scarlet mules and a chest bag. Also bright accents were in the form of earrings. The singer completed the look with a Hollywood-style hairstyle. The outfit highlighted her waist and slender ankles.

“Sophia Loren -“ Italy ”. Audrey Hepburn – “porcelain”. Brigitte Bardot – “photography”. These are my words, associations with legendary actresses, ”she wrote.

Fans thought she looked like Julia Roberts’ heroine from Pretty Woman. Many showered compliments on Meladze’s wife. “You have such a powerful energy”, “You are so beautiful!”

