Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and other “The Devil Wears Prada” Actors To Get Together 15 Years After Film Release

This year, David Frankel’s comedy drama “The Devil Wears Prada” celebrates its 15th anniversary – the picture was released in the US on June 30, 2006. The anniversary was the occasion for the meeting of the main stars of the film – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. True, the actors will not come together to shoot the continuation of the picture.









The reason why the actors will again find themselves in the same space at the same time is a charity auction, the only lot of which is a joint call with any stars on Zoom. That is, anyone can call Hollywood actors – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci – and chat about anything for ten whole minutes. To do this, you just need to win the bidding, which has already begun and will continue until August 3 on CharityBuzz. The proceeds will be donated by the actors to the Lollipop Theater Network, an organization that distributes new films and theater productions to children in hospitals.

The painting The Devil Wears Prada is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to the editor-in-chief of the American version of Vogue, Anna Wintour, and tells the story of the tyrannical head of one of the largest New York fashion magazines. Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA for her role as Miranda Priestley, but only received a Golden Globe. The film grossed nearly $ 330 million worldwide.