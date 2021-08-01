Mila Kunis talked Ashton Kutcher out of space flight

Kutcher succumbed to the persuasion of his wife Photo: EAST NEWS

American actor Ashton Kutcher told reporters that his wife Mila Kunis talked him out of space flight. The most powerful argument, according to Kutcher, was the presence of young children – Ashton and Mila have a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Earlier it became known that Ashton Kutcher became the five hundredth person who purchased a ticket for space travel on the ship of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.









Despite the fact that Kutcher succumbed to the persuasion of his wife, he believes that the dream of flying into space will not remain unrealizable for him – he will just have to wait until the children grow up, reports OK.

Virgin Galactic completed a successful commercial space flight on July 11. The founder of the company, 70-year-old Richard Branson, became the first billionaire to leave the Earth.

The Unity rocket plane, launched from the America spaceport in New Mexico, lifted Branson and the ship’s crew to an altitude of just over 80 km and for 4 minutes the people on board were in zero gravity.

Then, according to the plan, Unity began its descent and landed safely at the same spaceport from which it started.

According to the definition of the International Aeronautical Federation, space begins at an altitude of 100 km above sea level – conventionally, the so-called Karman line is adopted beyond the border between the atmosphere and space itself, passing precisely at this height.

Despite the fact that Unity did not reach the Karman Line, NASA and the US Air Force said that a person who rose to an altitude of 80 km above the Earth could rightfully consider himself an astronaut.