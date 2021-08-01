Natalie Portman: Leon’s Friend and Star Wars Queen

One of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses is 40 years old.

“I’d rather be smart than a movie star”

Natalie grew up as a very serious girl. She said: “I was very different from other children. I was more ambitious. I knew what I liked and what I wanted to achieve.”

When the girl was 11 years old, an agent looking for young talents noticed her in a pizzeria and offered to appear in an advertisement. She answered categorically: “I don’t want to be a model, I want to be an actress,” but she didn’t throw away the phone that was given to her. By that time, she was already studying ballet and modern dance, was interested in acting and used her acquaintance to acquire an agent to represent her interests in the film world.

In 1994, she made her dazzling film debut in Luc Besson’s “Leon” – she beat two thousand girls who auditioned for the role of Matilda. And on the set, 12-year-old Natalie dictated her conditions to Besson: she insisted that the scene where Matilda appears nude was thrown out of the script, and also the episode where she personally kills one of the corrupt police officers who massacred her family. In general, she was extremely cautious about risky scenes and projects: for example, she refused the role of Lolita in the film by Adrian Lyne, but she willingly took on passing roles in the films of major directors – Michael Mann (“Fight”), Tim Burton (“Mars Attacks”), Woody Allen (“Everyone Says I Love You”).

She was proud that she did not smoke, did not touch alcohol and drugs, that at the age of eight she herself decided to become a vegetarian and since then did not eat meat. After school, I went to study psychology at Harvard University and said on this occasion the phrase “I’d rather be smart than a movie star.” She also said: “I’ve seen a lot of twenty-year-old stars who smoke cigarette after cigarette during the day and go to the club at night, expecting the role to fall on them from the sky. I don’t want to be like that.” Instead of hanging around clubs, she studied languages ​​in her youth – French, German, Japanese, Arabic.

Natalie Portman’s native languages ​​are English and Hebrew. She was born in Jerusalem, her mother is an American Jewish woman, whose ancestors moved to the United States from Ukraine, and her father is an Israeli Jew, the son of immigrants from Romania and Poland. Natalie’s parents met in the United States, briefly moved to Israel, and then returned to America. Her father is a doctor, a specialist in the treatment of infertility, his surname is Hershlag, and in childhood Natalie wore it. And Portman is the name of her maternal grandmother. She took it when she started acting in films: she was afraid that a film career could somehow damage her father’s medical career (you never know, tabloid pictures …)

But no, it didn’t hurt – not when Natalie starred with Besson and Woody Allen, nor when she was invited to appear in the new “Star Wars” by George Lucas. Portman played Padmé Amidala, the young queen of the planet Naboo. Amazingly, before that, she had not watched a single film from the trilogy, released in 1977-1983. 1999’s Episode I. The Phantom Menace was the most anticipated film of the 90s. But for many, it also turned out to be the main film disappointment of the decade.

Portman recalled this period as the most difficult time in her life. “I was not invited for roles, everyone hated my acting in Star Wars. Everyone thought I was a terrible actress … (For her role as Padmé in Episode II Attack of the Clones, Natalie received a Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Actress in a Role second plan. – Ed.)

Later, she will play a stripper in Mike Nichols’ drama “Intimacy”, where Natalie’s partners will be Julia Roberts and Jude Law. Portman will receive a Golden Globe and first Oscar nomination.









“There were nights for which it is a shame”

After “Intimacy” all the others looked at her with different eyes. She immediately got a role in the movie “V for Vendetta”, for which she undoubtedly shaved her head (then it looked like a very risky step). The following year, Wes Anderson’s short film “Hotel Chevalier” was released – a prologue to his own film “Train to Darjeeling”, and in it Portman, completely forgetting about teenage scrupulousness, undressed in front of the cameras. Her intonations in the interview also changed: the cruel world took its toll. “I’m not a Puritan. Everyone had nights they’re ashamed of, so I also had a few drunken nights. I just don’t make it a lifestyle,” she said in 2008.

A few years later, Darren Aronofsky contacted Natalie. For a long time he thought about making a film about ballet, nurtured the idea of ​​a film about a romance between a ballerina and a wrestler. As a result, the project split into two films – about the wrestler Aronofsky shot “The Wrestler” with Mickey Rourke, and about the ballerina – “The Black Swan”.

Portman was seriously engaged in ballet as a child, but before filming it turned out that this almost did not count: real ballerinas train for years, tirelessly and daily. Natalie had to get at least a little closer to their shape in five months. She went on a strict diet, for five hours a day she did not only ballet, but also swimming, as well as all types of workouts in the gym. But as a result, the role of the quivering, slowly going crazy Nina (named after the heroine of “The Seagull”) brought Natalie “Oscar”.

On the set of Black Swan, Natalie met the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepieu.

In June 2011, Natalie and Benjamin had a son, Aleph, and a year later they got married (for the sake of his wife, Millepieu converted to Judaism). The second child, daughter Amalia, was born in February 2017.

As a child, Natalie studied ballet, so the role of a ballerina in the film “Black Swan” was completely successful for her. Photo: Still from the film

WHAT NOW?

“Three Little Pigs” in a pandemic treatment

In recent years, the projects she has bet on (Song by Song, Pale Blue Dot, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan) have impressed the festival audience at best. In 2022, Natalie will return to the world of blockbusters: the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder has just finished. Portman played Jane Foster – the love interest of the Scandinavian god of thunder and “avenger” Thor – in the films of 2011 and 2013, and then somehow quietly left the Marvel universe. But now she will make up for everything: her heroine will turn from an ordinary woman into a female version of Thor.

And during the pandemic and self-isolation, she published videos on the Web in which she taught people how to cook vegan food, and composed fairy tales. The collection “Natalie Portman’s Fables” was released in October 2020, in which the actress retells famous stories in her own words – from Aesop’s fables to “Three Little Pigs”. She did not hide that the main audience of fairy tales was her own children, but she thought that they might be interesting to others. In an interview, she said that the children have not yet watched Star Wars with her participation – “it’s wild if they will perceive me not only as a mother, but also somehow differently.”

READ ALSO

Natalie Portman: Telepathy arose on the set with Johnny Depp’s daughter