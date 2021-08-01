Pants The Row Kendall Jenner: where to buy the same, but at a more affordable price

About a month ago, photos of Kendall Jenner appeared on the Web in a total look from the spring collection of The Row – in voluminous beige trousers, belted with a black leather belt, a white T-shirt and an unbuttoned oversized shirt. A couple of days later, in exactly the same ensemble, we saw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, which provoked speculation about a new PR strategy for the Olsen sisters brand.

The appearance of the Haim group on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2021 added fuel to the fire – the Haim sisters were dressed in The Row from head to toe, and this is far from the most popular “ceremonial” brand among the stars.

Haim Group at BRIT Awards 2021 © David M. Benett

Did the Olsen sisters really choose to bring influencers to their brand, or is it just a coincidence? It is not known for certain – Mary-Kate and Ashley themselves, of course, did not confirm anything, but even so, the strategy worked. These three exits, like darts hitting the very center of the target, made us crave the same pants as Kendall, Rosie and Daniel Heim.

But those same exits showed why influencers are not the best ad for a basic apparel brand that has no brand identity. After all, we did not want specific The Row trousers, but any similar ones – light, voluminous and cotton. And there are many such options in the current collections of democratic (and relatively democratic) stamps. We decided to collect them today, but if you prefer to opt for the trousers of the Olsen sisters, we will understand. You can buy them, if anything, at TSUM.







