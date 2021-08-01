Passion, love and guns: release date, trailer, cast

The plot of the film “Cohannia, the addiction of that trunk”

Ben Gibbon (Dyєgo Boneta) is a child who lives in New York and stays in Meri Retkart (Alexandra Daddario). On the other hand, there is a problem: two people lie to the children of the age, as they shared control over the media business of the place.

Vorozhі vіdnosini mіzh Gibbons and Retkarts have been three for ten years. Let’s get it together all at once – I need to get out of the comfort zone and try to get my dads to allow them all at once.

“Cohannia, the addiction of that trunk” 2021: marvel at the Ukrainian trailer

The drama “Love, Passion and Trunks” is based on Shakespeare’s classic play “Romeo and Juliet”. The events of the film take place today.

The script for the film was ready back in 2010, but could not be realized. In 2011, Zac Efron was approved for the lead male role, and he was supposed to produce the film. However, the actors who ended up playing in the film were invited in 2019.

Actors of the painting “Love, Passion and Trunks”

Alexandra Daddario;

Diego Boneta;

Travis Fimmel;

Justin Chatwin;

John Ralston;

Stuart Hughes.

Filming in Toronto lasted a month.