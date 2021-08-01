Petersburg-based brand MY812, worn by Kendall Jenner, has a lot of other cool stuff.

The issues of smart consumption have become increasingly relevant in recent years, and the pandemic has made everyone think about them. We prefer to buy less, but better quality. We don’t want disposables anymore, we need a fashion with a history, a handmade fashion and a fashion that has something to discuss – hence the demand for patchwork, when every unit of the same model does not look like the rest, handmade, architectural cut and anything that requires skill. That is why we like the Russian MY812 brand and its approach so much.

Kendall Jenner wearing MY812 pants, July 2021 © Photo: Legion-Media

We have already talked about this St. Petersburg brand in 2017. Since then, the DNA of the MY812 brand has undergone transformations, becoming in a good way more sentimental and feminine. Its founder Albina Zueva is more interested in creating things for special occasions than for every day. True, some of them want to be worn without taking off. And we are not only about trousers that Kendall Jenner noticed – in the collections of the brand you can find items that you will not find anywhere else. For example, a transforming jacket, as if created from a tapestry – it can be turned into a vest by unfastening the sleeves. Or a perfectly tailored beige coat that can even replace an evening dress.

MY812 spring-summer 2021







Designing clothes for special occasions, Albina went further and released a whole line MY812 Wedding, which included both wedding dresses and models that are more suitable for bridesmaids. Our favorite – a champagne silk dress with an open back and wing sleeves – we are sure that its silhouette would be appreciated by Jonathan Anderson. In such an outfit, you can go to an important reception, and to any other event where you need to look smart.

In the fall of 2020, MY812 has its first offline store in Moscow, located in one of the apartments in a building in Podkolokolny Lane. This space is the architectural embodiment of the brand’s philosophy. Colored crystal in it coexists with Art Nouveau furniture and transparent Ghost chairs by Philippe Starck, and from the window of the fitting room you can see the panorama of the city. All clothes come here from the only two workshops of the brand – located in the center of St. Petersburg and in Naberezhnye Chelny, Albina’s hometown. Having come here, you can hardly leave empty-handed, but it is definitely worth a look. For example, in order to once again be convinced of the importance of an individual approach, even when it comes to creating clothes.