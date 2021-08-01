Ryan Reynolds spoke about the beginning of the romance with Blake Lively: “Begged her to sleep with me”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 33, are one of the most beloved Hollywood couples. Their mutual jokes and jokes on each other invariably touch netizens. Well, in a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Ryan told how it all began.

I met Blake in the darkest corner of the universe, which is called “Green Lantern” (the future spouses starred in this film together, playing lovers; filming took place in 2010, and it was released in 2011. – Ed.). We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we dated different people. We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch by chance. And then she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston too. And then I said, “I’ll go with you”

Ryan shared.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern

I just begged her to sleep with me. A week later, I thought, “We should buy a house together.” And we did it

– admitted Reynolds.

Describing their relationship, he said they were “like a fairy tale.”

The couple, who were married in 2012, are now raising three daughters: James, 6, Ines, 4, and Betty, 1 year old. In an interview, the actor told how family life changed during the pandemic and how James and Ines trained on Zoom.

The older girls were having a hard time. I looked for help endlessly. I’ve read books. I tried to steer this ship somehow, but Blake was much better at it because I’m a kid too,

Ryan shared.

The actor also talked about how family life affected his and Blake’s careers.

Blake and I don’t do films at the same time. If Blake has a project, then I refuse to work. She’ll be in the movie, and I’ll be with her on the set, looking after the kids,

Reynolds said.









In the meantime, Ryan was giving an interview, his wife had already managed to play a trick on him again. On her Instagram, Blake posted a screen of her response to one of Reynolds’ recent stories. In the photo, the actor pulls out a turtle from under the car.

Do we have to believe this post is not about your cool biceps?

– wrote Lively.

However, the actress knows how not only to joke sparklingly. The other day she raised a serious topic. Blake strongly condemned the paparazzi who took pictures of her children, and even wrote comments on the social networks of those publications that published the pictures. The actress urged to leave her children alone.