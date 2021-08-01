Selena Gomez – 29: a selection of clips of the singer who became legendary

American actress and singer Selena Gomez has been releasing music videos that are gaining insane views on YouTube and billions of plays on various streaming platforms. The number of celebrity fans on Instagram exceeds 245 million.

Short biography of Selena Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez was born in Texas. Interestingly, her father is Hispanic and her mother is of Italian-English descent. The name of the star from Greek means “Moon”.

Initially, Selena Gomez became famous for her participation in many films. For the first time she played a role in the tape at the age of 11. Successful films with her participation were “The Wizards of Waverly Place”, “Another Story of Cinderella”, “Princess Protection Program”, “Hannah Montana”, “Spy Kids 3D: Game’s End”.

Together with the group “Selena Gomez & the Scene” she released her debut album “Kiss & Tell” in 2009. The singer also recorded songs that became soundtracks for famous tapes.

The celebrity and her mother in 2017 became the producers of the series “13 Reasons Why”. Throughout her acting career, she has voiced and played a role in approximately 25 films.

Selena Gomez is the youngest member of the UNICEF Foundation to support charitable activities. She also founded her own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez & The Scene released 3 albums, and Selena herself subsequently released 4 more solo albums. She received many awards, and the records went platinum, took first places in the prestigious Billboard ratings. Despite his incredible success, Gomez is thinking about ending his musical career…

Selena Gomez’s personal life. At the beginning of her career, the star began dating Justin Bieber. They broke off relations many times, but converged again. The singer has repeatedly called these relationships are toxic. In early 2017, she began an affair with The Weeknd, but the couple broke up that same year. After that, the artist returned to Justin Bieber, and in 2018 their relationship finally ended. Due to the constant attention of the paparazzi, press, haters, Selena Gomez suffered from bipolar disorder and was treated in a rehabilitation center.

Best Selena Gomez Clips

Selena Gomez – Love You Like A Love Song: watch the video online









Selena Gomez – Lose You To Love Me: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – The Heart Wants What It Wants: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Who Says: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Come & Get It: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Same Old Love: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Back To You: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Hands To Myself: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Slow Down: watch the video online

Selena Gomez – Kill Em With Kindness: watch the video online