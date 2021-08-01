Selena Gomez gives Britney Spears a touching surprise amid her freedom struggle

“Thank you for surprising me with this gift.”







Britney Spears is going through difficult times now, trying to win from Jamie’s father the right to manage her life as she sees fit. The 39-year-old pop star is supported not only by numerous fans, but also by celebrity friends. So, Selena Gomez decided to please her senior colleague with a bikini set from her collaboration with the La Mariette brand. She also added beauty products from her own brand, Rare.









Britney boasted gifts on Instagram and thanked Selena for the generous gesture: “When I woke up, I found a very cool box of bikinis and my favorite Selena Gomez products. Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers for a long time! “

“How happy I am! – Gomez replied in the comments. “I hope you enjoy it – I love you very much.”

This is not the first time the singers have exchanged pleasantries on social media. At the end of May, Selena shared an archived video in which, at a very young age, she sings the song Don’t Go Knockin ‘On My Door, recorded by Britney in 2000. Spears was delighted: “This is the most charming thing I’ve ever seen.”