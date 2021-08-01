Stars who got married without thinking too long

A month and a half after the birth of her second baby, Spears filed for divorce, calling the reason “insoluble contradictions.” Under this official phrase, Federline’s betrayal and his PR on the status of the star’s husband were hidden. The couple divorced on July 30, 2007.

Waitress Sonji Roy became the first wife of Muhammad Ali. The couple got married a month after their first meeting. Ali’s mentors from the Nation of Islam religious movement did not support his marriage to a non-Muslim woman. Religion was the reason for the divorce in 1956. In court, the boxer said that he was not satisfied with his wife’s non-compliance with the Islamic dress code. The athlete complained that Roy was dressing too revealingly. The couple divorced on January 10, 1966.