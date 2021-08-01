Stars who got married without thinking too long

A couple of months, three weeks, four days – this time was enough for the heroes of our material to make a decision about marriage, which can only be called hasty. Did everyone regret what they did? Look for the answer in the article!
Julia Roberts
Actress, 53 years old
Julia Roberts married actor and country singer Lylie Lovett after a three-week romance. They secretly married in June 1993, and the marriage broke up two years later. Because of her career, Roberts spent little time with her family. After the divorce, the actors remained friends. In the film Stepmother, Roberts performed the song If I Needed You, which her ex-husband wrote for her.
Nicolas Cage
Actor, 57 years old
Nicolas Cage met Korean Alice Kim in 2004 at a sushi bar where she worked as a waitress. The couple played the wedding two months after they met, and in 2005 the couple had a son, Kal-El. But family life changed Cage – and not for the better. Beautiful courtship was replaced by nagging. The actor’s addiction to alcohol turned every quarrel into a scandal. As a result, the marriage was dissolved in June 2016.
Britney Spears
Singer, 39 years old
Britney Spears and dancer Kevin Federline announced their engagement in July 2004 – after three months of dating. Before the affair with the singer, Federline met with the actress Shar Jackson, whom he left at the eighth month of pregnancy. On September 18, Spears and Federline got married, and a year later the singer gave birth to a son, Sean Preston. A few months later, Spears announced that she was expecting her second child, and Jaden was born on September 12, 2006.
A month and a half after the birth of her second baby, Spears filed for divorce, calling the reason “insoluble contradictions.” Under this official phrase, Federline’s betrayal and his PR on the status of the star’s husband were hidden. The couple divorced on July 30, 2007.
Mohammed Ali
Boxer, 1942-2016
Waitress Sonji Roy became the first wife of Muhammad Ali. The couple got married a month after their first meeting. Ali’s mentors from the Nation of Islam religious movement did not support his marriage to a non-Muslim woman. Religion was the reason for the divorce in 1956. In court, the boxer said that he was not satisfied with his wife’s non-compliance with the Islamic dress code. The athlete complained that Roy was dressing too revealingly. The couple divorced on January 10, 1966.
Cameron Diaz
Actress, 48 years old
In May 2014, Cameron Diaz began dating Benji Madden, guitarist and backing vocalist for Good Charlotte. They got married on January 5, 2015. The couple are still together.
Tom Cruise
Actor, 58 years old
Tom Cruise met actress Katie Holmes in 2005. A few months later, the couple got engaged. On April 18, 2006, the daughter of Suri was born in the family, and in 2012 Holmes filed for divorce, unable to withstand her husband’s passion for Scientology. Holmes demanded sole custody of Suri, and Cruz agreed. From the moment of separation, the actor hardly communicates with his daughter.
Pamela Anderson
Actress and fashion model, 53 years old
Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee got married in February 1995 – just four days after they met! In the same year, Anderson suffered a miscarriage. In 1996, Brandon was born into the family, and in 1997, their son Dylan. In 1998, Anderson and Lee divorced, but resumed their relationship a year later. The union finally collapsed in 2000.
Khloe Kardashian
Reality star, 36
Khloe Kardashian married basketball player Lamar Odom on September 27, 2009. The wedding took place a month after they met at a party. Fans of Odom did not approve of marriage with Chloe. Indeed, public life negatively affected the career of a basketball player. He began to abuse alcohol and take drugs, and eventually ended up in the hospital – in a coma after an overdose. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013 due to her husband’s infidelity. The process was officially completed only in December 2016.
Avril lavigne
Singer, 36 years old
Avril Lavigne and Chad Krueger, lead singer of Nickelback, began dating in 2012, and the couple got engaged a month later. The wedding took place on July 1, 2013, Canada Day, Avril’s homeland.
In September 2015, Avril announced the separation from her husband. Perhaps Krueger became estranged from Avril due to her health problems. In 2014, the singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a serious infectious disease. She lay in bed for five months with a fever, headache and skin rash. Avril herself calls this the worst time of her life. Immediately after her recovery, the singer ended up in a rehabilitation center. She developed severe depression, which was aggravated by alcohol.
Kaley Cuoco
Actress, 35 years old
Kaley Cuoco decided on a blind date in June 2013. Tennis player Ryan Sweeting liked the actress, and three months later the couple got engaged. But the marriage did not last long. The couple filed for divorce in September 2015 due to “intractable differences.”
Mariah Carey
Singer, 50 years old
Mariah Carey married actor and musician Nick Cannon on April 30, 2008. They had known each other for only a month. In 2011, the couple had twins: daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan. Carey later announced that she no longer plans to have children. Fans believe that this was the reason for the divorce, which the couple filed on November 2, 2016.
Nicky Reed
Actress, 32 years old
Twilight star Nikki Reed and American Idol member Paul McDonald met in March 2011 at the premiere of Little Red Riding Hood. The wedding took place in October 2011. But two years later, the marriage broke up. The reason for the separation was the busy schedule of the spouses. Reed and McDonald remained friends and even continued their musical collaboration.
