Summer on “Gossip”: Elena Flying, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Sedokova and others tease with pictures in a bikini

Elena Flying
There is still a month left before the official onset of summer, but the stars still do not leave us without their seductive photos in a bikini against the backdrop of the azure coast. This time the heroes of our traditional selection are Elena Letuchaya, Yana Rudkovskaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and many others. All of them are now enjoying the gentle rays of the sun – some in hot countries, and some just in the backyard of their house – and share their vivid impressions of the rest on their social networks.
The Maldives continues to be the most popular resort among Russian stars: no celebrity has time to leave the islands, as one of her colleagues in show business has already landed on them. Now on the coast of the ocean, several star families are spending their vacations at once – Yana Rudkovskaya and Evgeny Plushenko with their son Sasha and Natalya Podolskaya and Vladimir Presnyakov with sons Artemy and Ivan – and Elena Letuchaya.
The latter got out on vacation not with her husband Yuri Anashenkov, but with a friend. During the day they usually sunbathe, swim in the warm ocean with a mask, looking at fish and turtles, and in the evenings they enjoy fantastic sunsets.
Elena Flying
Elena Flying with a friend
Around the same scenario in the Maldives is the rest of all the other families listed above. But how Anastasia Shubskaya, Anastasia Zadorozhnaya, Kim Kardashian and many other celebrities see off April in a bikini, you will find out in the continuation of the photo selection.
Yana Rudkovskaya with her mother
Yana Rudkovskaya
Evgeni Plushenko and Yana Rudkovskaya with their son Sasha
Natalia Podolskaya
Natalia Podolskaya with her son Ivan
Anastasia Shubskaya is resting in Miami
Ani Lorak in the Maldives
Anastasia Zadorozhnaya is resting in Florida
Kate Hudson
Gwyneth Paltrow
Natalia Yakimchik
Natalia Yakimchik with her daughter
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian with her friend Lala
Anna Sedokova and Janis Timma