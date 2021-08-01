Sunday, August 1, 2021
    Summer on "Gossip": Elena Flying, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Sedokova and others tease with pictures in a bikini

    There is still a month left before the official onset of summer, but the stars still do not leave us without their seductive photos in a bikini against the backdrop of the azure coast. This time the heroes of our traditional selection are Elena Letuchaya, Yana Rudkovskaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and many others. All of them are now enjoying the gentle rays of the sun – some in hot countries, and some just in the backyard of their house – and share their vivid impressions of the rest on their social networks.

    The Maldives continues to be the most popular resort among Russian stars: no celebrity has time to leave the islands, as one of her colleagues in show business has already landed on them. Now on the coast of the ocean, several star families are spending their vacations at once – Yana Rudkovskaya and Evgeny Plushenko with their son Sasha and Natalya Podolskaya and Vladimir Presnyakov with sons Artemy and Ivan – and Elena Letuchaya.

    The latter got out on vacation not with her husband Yuri Anashenkov, but with a friend. During the day they usually sunbathe, swim in the warm ocean with a mask, looking at fish and turtles, and in the evenings they enjoy fantastic sunsets.

    Elena Flying with a friendElena Flying with a friend

    Around the same scenario in the Maldives is the rest of all the other families listed above. But how Anastasia Shubskaya, Anastasia Zadorozhnaya, Kim Kardashian and many other celebrities see off April in a bikini, you will find out in the continuation of the photo selection.

    Yana Rudkovskaya with her motherYana Rudkovskaya with her mother

    Evgeni Plushenko and Yana Rudkovskaya with their son Sasha
    Evgeni Plushenko and Yana Rudkovskaya with their son Sasha

    Natalia Podolskaya with her son Ivan
    Natalia Podolskaya with her son Ivan




    Anastasia Shubskaya is resting in Miami
    Ani Lorak in the Maldives
    Anastasia Zadorozhnaya is resting in Florida
    Natalia Yakimchik with her daughter
    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
    Kim Kardashian with her friend Lala
    Anna Sedokova and Janis Timma
