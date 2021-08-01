Terminator: Resistance Free PC Game Download Full Version









Terminator: Resistance is an FPS enriched with RPG elements. The production was developed by the Polish team at Teyon Games, whose portfolio includes the Heavy Fire series and Rambo: The Video Game. Download Terminator: Resistance for PC.

Terminator: Resistance Plot

As a fictional prequel to the film series, Terminator: Resistance takes us to the United States seized by chaos after the revolt of the machines. The game takes place sometime before one of the T-800 models was sent into the past to eliminate Sarah Connor, and thus prevent the birth of John Connor, the future leader of the human resistance.

During the game, we play the role of Jacob Rivers, one of the rebels whose team was killed by robots. When the protagonist beats up a group of other survivors, he accompanies them on a dangerous journey through demolished America to stop the victorious procession of machines. The plot of the game is somewhat non-linear, and the way in which the fate of the hero and his friends unfolds depends on the decisions we make in the course of the game.

Terminator: Mechanical Resistance

In Terminator: Resistance, we watch the action from a First-Person Perspective (FPP). In a series of missions that take place on extensive maps, we are mainly concerned with the implementation of various tasks and the fight against the title machines; We face opponents alone or alongside other soldiers controlled by artificial intelligence. During the fighting, we make use of an extensive arsenal of firearms and various devices, which we find or produce ourselves (and, if necessary, improve), using the acquired resources. As we progress, we gain experience and unlock new skills, as well as develop existing ones. In addition to combat skills, other “skills” can be useful, such as opening increasingly complex locks.

Although there are many opponents who are not a problem to beat (as long as we hit their weak spots accurately), such as recon drones or spider robots, it is worth hiding behind cover during a fire exchange, especially since life does not regenerate here automatically, and weakened forces can be restored with the help of first aid kits found along the way. However, the meetings with the aforementioned T-800 seem a bit different. These are extremely resistant to damage, and at the same time have a powerful attack force, which means that initially we must sneak behind their backs and avoid direct confrontation at all costs; only with time, our combat potential increases so much that we can face them as equals.

Technical details

3D graphics from the game Terminator: Resistance looks decent; Attention is paid mainly to opponents who have been designed with attention to detail, and their metallic armor is gradually damaged during the exchange of shots. The game is accompanied by a soundtrack that evokes the music of the original film.

Terminator: Resistance minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i3 4160 at 3.6GHz / AMD FX 8350 at 4.0GHz or better

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 / AMD RX 560 or better

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 32 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Terminator: Resistance Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5 8400 at 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 at 3.4GHz or better

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 / AMD RX 590 or better

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 32 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

