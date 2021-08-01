the actress appeared in public in a beekeeper costume

The actress recently became an Ambassador for the Women for Bees program launched by Guerlain and UNESCO.

Angelina Jolie recently arrived in the French province of Provence, where she visited an apiary in a matching suit. Writes about this Page Six.

The actress and director has not changed her occupation, but dressed up in a beekeeper costume because she recently became the ambassador of the five-year program “From women to bees” (Women for Bees), which was launched by Guerlain and UNESCO with the support of Jolie.

Angelina with the participants of the Women for Bees program

The program will build 2,500 bee hives and increase the bee population by 125 million by 2025. Also, the program will train 50 women beekeepers.

In the advertising campaign of the program, Jolie starred herself – she appeared in National Geographic magazine in a white dress with bare shoulders and covered with bees.

But in Provence, Jolie decided not to risk it, and nevertheless put on a special suit, visiting an apiary on the territory of the French Observatory of Apiology.















Later, Jolie presented diplomas to the first graduates of the “From Women to Bees” program. The course started on June 21, and beekeepers from different countries became students of the program. During the 30 days of training, they received basic theoretical and practical knowledge in all areas of beekeeping and learned how to become professional entrepreneurs-beekeepers.

At the gala event, Jolie appeared in a more elegant outfit: a sand-colored dress with open shoulders.



By the way, Jolie is not the only celebrity who cares about bees and helps to increase their number. Beekeeping also includes David Beckham and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. Beckham recently got his first hive, and Flea has three.

However, the tabloids write that Jolie arrived in Provence not only for the bees, but also for the ex-husband of Brad Pitt, or rather their estate Chateau Miraval, bought many years ago. According to rumors, Jolie went to court to give her permission to sell the estate and vineyards.

We will remind, the couple officially filed for divorce in 2016, but still divides property and divides custody of children. And recently, Jolie got into a scandal when it turned out that her eldest son Maddox was most likely not an orphan when she adopted him in 2002.