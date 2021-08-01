The girl was carried away by plastics in quarantine and acquired the appearance of Kylie Jenner: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The girl became interested in plastic surgery and spent millions of rubles on them during the quarantine introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

25-year-old Manchester resident Klo flew purposefully to Antalya, Turkey, to undergo a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. According to the heroine of the material, outwardly she was often compared to the entrepreneur and TV star Kylie Jenner, so she wanted to improve her figure and go into the modeling business.

So, in addition to removing fat from the thighs and transplanting it into the buttocks, Klaw reduced her cheeks in order to obtain a clearer face contour.

A few months later, the girl again planned a trip to Turkey. She once again wanted to do a buttock lift, as well as pump up her lips and give her eyes an almond shape.

“Considering how awful 2020 was, I wanted to look good. I decided to go ahead and make my face take on the features of Kylie. I have already had fillers injected into my cheeks, chin, lips and under my eyes. This is a long-term investment, ”she said.

At the same time, the heroine of the material admitted that instead of lifting the corners of her eyes, she was mistakenly given an eyebrow lift. “I was terrified when I woke up and saw my face. I wrote to the surgeon, and he suggested that I additionally undergo an operation on my eyes. The result was amazing, and now I really look like Kylie, ”explained Clough. According to the newspaper, she spent about 20 thousand pounds (2.1 million rubles) on all procedures.

The girl also added that now her forms are more attractive to men. “Now I like my body and I am happy with all the procedures I have done. I could stop, but this is unlikely to happen in the near future, ”she concluded.

