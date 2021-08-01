The paparazzi are suing celebrities. And they complain about the persecution

The paparazzi are increasingly suing the stars for posting their photos on social networks without the consent of the authors. However, while street photographers are trying to punish the heroes of their pictures, the celebrities themselves are trying to protect themselves from them – they complain that reporters violate their personal space and interfere with their lives. About the uneasy relationship of celebrities and paparazzi – in the material “Gazeta.Ru”.

Integral Images has sued singer Dua Lipa over copyright infringement. Recently, the singer posted a photo on Instagram, taken by photojournalists back in 2019. In the picture, the performer stood in line at the airport in a funny fur hat, which she wrote about in the caption to the post – it was not said who took the picture. Thus, she violated federal copyright law by not concluding an agreement that would spell out the terms of use of the image, and without obtaining permission from the agency to publish, said in Integral Images.

In an eight-page lawsuit, the agency alleges that Lipa knowingly posted the image without permission in order to gain profit. In his opinion, the singer’s account is monetized and contains publications to attract subscribers who “buy her content.”

The agency demands from Dua Lipa a payment of $ 150 thousand, as well as covering all costs of the litigation.

Recently, photographer Damion Reed filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against actress Gabrielle Union-Wade for posting a photo in which he captured her with her colleague Zazie Bitz back in May 2018. On the same day, reporter John Karta accused actress Kaley Cuoco of copyright infringement, and Timur Mishiev filed a lawsuit against singer Katharine McPhee.

These stars have not yet been involved in scandals with reporters, but model Emily Ratajkowski knows all about it.

In 2019, a case was brought against her in federal court in New York for the illegal use of paparazzi images, a decision on which has not yet been made.

Reporter Robert O’Neill claims that Ratajkowski unlawfully posted a picture of him on her Instagram page several times. In the picture, the model was captured walking down the street and covering her face with a bouquet. “The mood is forever,” she wrote.

In response to O’Neill’s complaint, lawyer Emily Ratajkowski stated that the use of the photo was legal, “since a new meaning was created after the addition of the caption that Ms Ratajkowski commented on her relationship with the paparazzi with,” also the model “did not receive any proceeds from the post.”









Now photographer Javier Mateo has also taken up arms against the Instagram star. He claims to be the legal owner of the three photos in the model’s account. As in other cases, the photographer is seeking monetary compensation and an injunction against the use of his work.

On the other side of the barricades, stars complain about the work of the paparazzi, who poison the lives of them and their children.

Blake Lively posted a post in which she shared the story of how she and her three children (6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and 1-year-old Betty) were chased by a strange-looking male reporter all day. And after the tabloid Daily Mail published a photo of the celebrity and her children, without retouching the face.

“You edit these images to make it seem like I’m waving my arms happily. But this is a hoax, ” the actress wrote in a post, which she later deleted. “The real story is this: my children were chased by a man all day. He then jumped out, then hid. A stranger on the street even got into a skirmish with them, because she was offended for us. “

Lively noted that she also tried to enter into dialogue with the paparazzi, but he ran away and “appeared in the next quarter.”

“Do you check the biographies of your photographers whom you pay to harass children? Where is your morality? I would like to know. Or do you just not care about the safety of children? ”- wrote the wife of Ryan Reynolds, asking to remove the photo.

A week earlier Blake Lively Gigi Hadid published a heartbreaking message to paparazzi and fan accounts asking them to blur her daughter’s face in the pictures.

“She explores her surroundings when we are on the farm. But she should get experience of communicating with the environment and in other places – that would be such a joy for us. On our last trip to New York, she started asking me to lift her stroller sun awning (it’s always open at home, if not, she opens it herself)! Khai did not understand why her stroller was closed in the city, and what I want to protect her from, ”wrote the supermodel.

Gigi added that she wants to protect the baby “from the circus, which is arranged by the media,” and give the child the opportunity to have a “normal childhood.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue the paparazzi regularly. Since birth, their son Archie has been closely watched. To take the cherished pictures of the baby, photojournalists launch drones over the house of the Dukes of Sussex in California and make holes in the fence.

The loudest photo scandal involving royalty was in 2012. Then the French portal Closer published a photo of Kate Middleton, who was sunbathing topless in a private villa in Provence. The Dukes of Cambridge went to court, which ordered to recover $ 118 thousand from the editorial office of the magazine.