the psychologist appreciated the plot of the film with Keira Knightley about the horrors of totalitarianism

The actress wants to play an official under the state apparatus, which has established total control over the upbringing of children.

Keira Knightley is negotiating her involvement in a dystopia called Concept, which Camilla Griffin is about to film. It is she who is now doing the Christmas comedy with Knightley in the title role “Silent Night”.

According to Deadline, the action takes place in the near future. The British government has established total control over the process of raising children in order to make them ideal members of society without emotional distortions.

The stern official of the state apparatus, which monitors the quality of upbringing, firmly believes in the infallibility of the new concept until her parental status comes under the blow of the authoritarian system.

Doctor of Science and family psychologist Andrei Zberovsky told PopcornNews whether it is possible in reality to organize mass "production" of soulless individuals in conditions of total control in a "strict regime kindergarten":









“In whatever closed system the children are in the absence of a family, they will need a psychological bond. We are so genetically made. The child will look for a mom or dad in the person of a teacher or even a random person, a high school student or teacher. This is the nature of man. And still there will be someone who will act as a parent. “

Author: Prokofieva Nina Tatiana Moskalyuk