the singer first spoke about her feelings

Jennifer Lopez avoided direct answers about the romance, but indirectly made it clear that reuniting with Ben Affleck made her happy.

51-year-old singer and actress Jennifer Lopez avoided revelations with the media for several months after reuniting with Ben Affleck in May, and now for the first time spoke about how she felt during this period of her life, reports Today, citing a radio interview with celebrity Zane Lowe.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

The reason for “talking” was the release of the artist’s new track, recorded together with Rauw Alejandro, but during the conversation, the singer admitted that now everything is fine with her. She did not comment on the breakup of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez, or the re-flared feelings for Ben Affleck, but even her general phrases were enough to understand what was happening in her life.

“I am very happy. I know people are always surprised:” How are you? What’s happening? Are you okay? “But I’ve never felt better than now,” she said.









Lopez added that she is now really where she feels good with herself:

“And I think that once you come to the same thing, amazing things will happen to you that you thought would never happen again in your life. This is what is happening to me now. I adore all the love that is happening now. on my way and all good wishes. And I just want everyone to know that now is the best time of my life. “

Note that Jennifer and Ben no longer hide their feelings. The paparazzi took them off during a kiss at the celebration of Jennifer’s sister’s anniversary, and later the couple, along with the children, appeared in an amusement park and held hands, demonstrating to everyone that the rumors of a reunion turned out to be true.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez got as close to her as possible by renting a nearby mansion. In turn, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas started an affair with Tinder CEO Paul Bukadakis.