“They don’t listen to me at all”

35-year-old Megan Fox took part in the popular American TV show, during which she talked about filming the film “Until the Death”, as well as how difficult it is for her to raise her children, whom she gave birth to in a marriage with actor Brian Austin Green.









On the eve of the premiere of her new film, the Transformers star joined the airwaves via video link from the living room of her Los Angeles home. During the conversation, the presenters noticed the actress’s children running in the background: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Jornie. Megan said that the night before, the boys fell asleep in the living room while watching a movie.

“It is now 7:30 am and they woke up a few minutes ago. So you have to work in such an environment, ”the actress explained with a smile. – “I have three sons, they are sheer fun and do not listen to me at all. I would like to find a way to sometimes bring them back to the carefree period of two or three years ago. “

By the way, lately, boys have often been caught by the paparazzi along with their father and his new girlfriend, dancer Sharna Burgess. While Megan is more often seen in the company of her boyfriend, 30-year-old Colson Baker. Last weekend, the couple attended a concert by rapper Yungblud in a Los Angeles club, from which Coulson carried his beloved in his arms.

When asked by the hosts about her relationship with Baker, Megan replied that she did not plan to make their romance so public, but so far she likes it.

Megan also said that she is very impressed with such a genre as “comedy with elements of thriller and horror”, in which the popular film with her participation “Jennifer’s Body” was shot in 2009. The painting “Till Death”, in which Megan played the main role, was filmed in the same vein. “It’s a psychological thriller, but it has elements of a horror movie. I also think he’s pretty hilarious. I don’t know if the audience will agree with me, but after reading the script, I thought: God, this is a really funny story! “