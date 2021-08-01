TOP 5 actors with an Ivy League diploma – photo

Many world-famous celebrities have conquered millions of hearts without having an education. But some Hollywood stars were able to graduate from the Ivy League, an association of the world’s most powerful educational institutions, in between filming. The Ivy League includes Brown, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Pennsylvania, Princeton Universities, and Dartmouth College. 5-tv.ru remembered which of the Hollywood stars graduated from a prestigious university.

Emma Watson – Brown University

Emma Watson called college rebellion on her part. Photo: globallookpress.com © PLANET PHOTOS

Emma Watson entered Brown University in 2009. She settled in a hostel, where she shared a room with a previously unknown girl. A well-known actress, Watson would communicate with other students and visit the university cafeteria without arrogance. In her sophomore year, Emma had to take an academic leave because of the filming of another Potter movie.

Higher education diploma star “Harry potter»Received in 2014. The artist became a bachelor in English literature. It is noteworthy that Watson decided to study, according to her, because of rebellion. Emma was only 10 years old when she became a movie star. The fallen glory turned out to be a real test for her, through which Emma still went through.

David Duchovny – Princeton University

In his youth, David Duchovny dreamed of becoming a writer. Photo: globallookpress.com © FOX FILMS

The X-Files star originally wanted to be a writer. But after high school, he entered Princeton University in the Faculty of Education. To pay for his studies, David worked as a courier, then as a bartender. He graduated from the university in 1983 with a master’s degree in English literature.

After Princeton, David Duchovny entered Yale to defend his doctoral dissertation in philosophy. Then he took his first steps as an actor, playing in performances, and began to teach. At some point, the scene began to take up more and more time. The artist was faced with a choice: study or stage. I chose the latter. The artist never finished his doctoral dissertation.

Natalie Portman – Harvard University

Natalie Portman owns several scientific papers on psychology. Photo: globallookpress.com © Armando Gallo Arga Images









Natalie Portman entered Harvard University in 1999. At that time, she was already a famous Hollywood actress. The girl worked with directors Luc Besson and Woody Allen. Her partners on the site were Al Pacino, Jean Reno and Robert DeNiro… However, at the time of her education, Natalie refused to act in films, devoting herself to studying at the Faculty of Psychology. The exception at this time was during the filming of Star Wars.

Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard University in 2003 with a BA in Psychology. Later, the girl wrote several scientific papers and became a co-author of a study entitled “The activity of the frontal lobe of the brain with object constancy.”

Edward Norton – Yale University

Edward Norton was trained as a historian at Yale University. Photo: globallookpress.com © Armando Gallo

Edward Norton was fond of theater since childhood. He first appeared on stage at the age of five. After school, the future actor entered Yale University. While studying at a prestigious university, the young man did not forget about his hobby, playing in performances. Norton graduated from university in 1991 with a BA in history.

After graduating from Yale, the future Fight Club star moved to Japan, where he worked for his grandfather’s company, which specialized in providing housing to low-income families. A few years later, Edward Norton returned to New York, where he devoted himself to acting.

Jodie Foster – Yale University

Jodie Foster is an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Yale University. Photo: globallookpress.com © Armando Gallo

Jodie Foster entered Yale in 1980. At that time, she starred in dozens of films and TV shows. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role as prostitute Iris in Taxi Driver starring Robert De Niro. But despite a busy work schedule, Foster did well in college, and then went to one of the Ivy League universities.

According to the actress, her studies have changed her idea of ​​the acting profession. Jodie Foster admitted that before college she considered her a frivolous occupation. But as she studied, Foster realized that there was nothing stupid about her love of acting. In 1985, the actress graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in literature. In 1997, Jodie Foster received an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the university.