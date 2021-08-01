TOP 5 facts about the movie “Max Payne” with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis

This Saturday the 2 + 2 TV channel will show the action movie “Max Payne”, based on the game of the same name. The audience is waiting for a lot of action and a cool cast – Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Olga Kurylenko, Beau Bridges, Ludacris.

Read alsoLeague of Laughter-8: the actor Kvartal-95 joined the coaching staff

In the center of the plot is the story of Max Payne, whose life turns into a real hell in one day. An unknown person kills his family, and Max becomes the main suspect in the case. Payne has nothing to lose, he is determined to find the killer and get revenge.

TV.UA has collected the most curious but little-known facts about the film.

1. According to the plot, the events unfold in New York, but the film was filmed in Toronto.

2. The final episode takes place on the roof of a building with a helipad. The location for this scene was never found, so the scenery was built in the studio against the background of the “green screen”. The background with the image of New York had to be completed during the editing.









Action “Max Payne” / press service of channel 2 + 2

Read alsoLove, passion and guns: an action movie with elements of drama kicks off in the cinema

3. Mark Wahlberg did not immediately agree to participate in the project. The fact is that the actor does not play computer games at all and does not understand them. But after reading the script, Wahlberg was so inspired by the story that he not only decided to star in the film, but also started acting in Max Payne.

4. During filming, Wahlberg was consulted by a young assistant who played Max Payne to the end.

Action “Max Payne” / press service of channel 2 + 2

5. For the role of Mona and Natasha Sachs, the director was looking for actresses who know Russian. In the end, the film was played by actresses who were born in Ukraine – Mila Kunis (lived in Chernivtsi until the age of 8) and Olga Kurylenko (originally from Berdyansk).

Watch the thrilling blockbuster “Max Payne” this Saturday, July 24 at 9:00 pm on Channel 2 + 2.