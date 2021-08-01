“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart is married, HELLO! Russia

The star of the vampire saga “Twilight” and the performer of the role of Princess Diana in one of the most anticipated films of this year “Spencer” about Princess Diana was married to her girlfriend. This conclusion was made by Western journalists and fans of the 31-year-old star after the publication of new photos of the lovers. The paparazzi managed to photograph the girls at the Los Angeles airport – both were wearing the same rings on their ring fingers. Moreover, both Kristen and Dylan wear jewelry on their left hand.

Stewart and Meyer have been together for almost two years – the first time Stewart was caught in the company of a screenwriter in August 2019. Neither Stewart nor Meyer discuss their personal life (as well as the news of a possible wedding) with journalists, but they often publish joint photos on social networks.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

After parting with fellow Twilight franchise Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen almost immediately began dating personal assistant Alicia Kargile, but for a long time hid her homosexual relationship. The actress came out in 2016, and then she spoke freely about her preference for women.









I was not ashamed to become an open lesbian. I just do not like publicity in this matter. It was like stealing. It was a period of my secrecy, – said the star in an interview. The actress also said that her family fully supports her, although the pressure from society was palpable:

I was a child and I felt insulted. Now I enjoy it, – said the actress.

Kristen Stewart and Alicia Kargile, 2016The affair with Alicia Kargile lasted two years. According to Western media reports, Kristen even made an official marriage proposal to her beloved, but the matter never came to a wedding. At that time, Kristen was in an active search – she did not meet for a long time with the former lover of Cara Delevingne Annie Clark, and then there were rumors that the actress had an affair with the leader of the PVRIS group Lindsay Gannulfsen. The gossip was not confirmed, and Kristen appeared in public with the French singer Soko – Stephanie Sokolinsky.

Kristen’s longest relationship during this period was with model Stella Maxwell. The girls then converged, then diverged, after which Stewart began a short romance with stylist Sarah Dinkin. But everything changed when Kristen got together with an old friend, whom she has known for more than eight years, Dylan Meyer. Looks like Stewart has finally found her happiness.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, November 2019