Twin sisters from Canada look like copies of singer Ariana Grande

Twin sisters from Canada are similar to singer Ariana Grande. This is not just an external resemblance – the girls specially copy the images of the celeba and brag about them. However, not all fans of the musician like it.

Taylor and McKenna are 20-year-old identical twins from Ontario who spend almost every minute of their lives with each other.

Girls dress the same way, have the same hobbies and habits for two and are so similar to each other that it is difficult for relatives and friends to distinguish them. No less than each other, the sisters are similar to the singer Ariana Grande.

As the sisters told the YouTube channel Truly, they admire the style and image of the celebrity and are happy to try it on themselves. They recreate the famous high ponytail on their hair, draw cat arrows on their eyes and copy the popular bows of the star.

The twins admit that their wardrobe consists of replicas of the star’s looks, including clothing, ponytails, shoes, and even perfume. Of course, all the clothes are in duplicate – for both sisters.









We have about 75 outfits from Ariana Grande, copies of her shoes and almost the entire collection of her perfumes. We wear the same clothes and wear the same perfume every day. The same looks give us confidence in public. People turn around when they see us on the street, – said the sisters.

The twins started a tiktok and publish about 25 videos a week, where images copied from her are shown to the singer’s songs. However, Taylor and McKenna admit that they are more likely to see negative comments under their videos.

Many people write that we have stolen the identity of another person. But this will not be able to divide us in any way and prevent us from doing what we love.

It is also time for the other seleba to be alert – he has a young copy. There is a hairdresser with a Johnny Depp face, and this is not Sweeney Todd. His clients have nothing to fear, but it’s time for the actor.

A copy of Mariah Carey also exists and breaks fans, because there is a nuance. At the sight of the beard of a double, it remains to ask “How?”.