Veneda Anastasia Carter: three images of stylist Kim Kardashian, which are worth repeating

Back in 2014, a model and stylist from Copenhagen Veneda Anastasia Carter, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career, was one of the most interesting girls on Instagram. She collected adidas sneakers and Clarks Wallabee boots, wore gold chains with the New York Yankees logo and was inspired by gangsta aesthetics. Later it turned out that she was already a creative consultant to Kanye West, but really great fame came to her much later – only in 2020.









At the end of last year, it became known that Veneda is now the personal stylist of Kim Kardashian. But she was in no hurry to declare this openly – we literally caught her in a new professional status, starting from the photographs of Kim, in which Veneda was marked. A few months later, Carter gave a long interview to WWD, in which she talked about working with the Kardashians, her love of hip-hop and her first jewelry collection.

In 2019, Carter married her boyfriend, whom she dated for several years. In 2021, it became known that the couple was expecting a baby. And, as expected, even being deeply pregnant, Veneda did not change her usual wardrobe with knitted trousers for expectant mothers. She still wears low-rise cargo pants, biker jackets and mixes classics with sportswear – for example, wearing the top of the Russian brand Abitu with wide 1980s-style jeans and trainers. She also loves to accentuate her belly – just like Rachel did during her pregnancy on Friends. But in order to repeat her images, it is not necessary to wait for the baby. That is why we have put together three bows for you in the spirit of these three outlets of the Veneda.