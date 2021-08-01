why Jennifer Lawrence never played in Twilight

Not all fans of the Twilight saga know that initially Kristen Stewart might not have appeared in the role of Bella Swan in the film adaptation of the same name. Her place was to be taken by the star of the Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence. Initially, it was her directors who called for the role of the brave partner Robert Pattinson.

For the first time, Lawrence was invited to audition several years before the film’s release. Jennifer herself recalls that she tried her best to demonstrate her talents. The creators of the project promised to get acquainted with the result of her work in more detail and call back, but they never did.

Already after a while, in an interview with Howard Stern, Lawrence recalled this controversial moment, but emphasized that she did not regret everything that happened, because the franchise made everyone who took part in the filming real stars. Jennifer herself gained her popularity a little later – thanks to her roles in the drama “Winter Bone”, “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men”.









“In addition, at that time I was not a fan of the saga, so I don’t see anything wrong with what did not work out,” CheatSheet quotes her as saying.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova