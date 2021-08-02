40-year-old Natalie Portman showed imperfections of the figure while jogging

Paparazzi caught 40-year-old actress Natalie Portman while jogging, and then published her “honest” photo on the Web.

It’s no secret that the star carefully monitors himself in order to look great in the frame. Portman goes out to run on a regular basis. It was during one of these sessions that Portman was noticed by cunning journalists.

In the pictures published by the press (you can see it here) Natalie appeared as she is – without makeup, hairstyles from stylists and an expensive outfit. Portman was dressed in tight leggings and a loose T-shirt designed to hide the imperfections of the figure from prying eyes.

Overall, Portman looked pretty good, apart from the red face, disheveled hair and rounded hips. Throughout the run, Natalie kept looking around, as if hiding from someone. She did not linger on the street and hurried to quickly hide at home.









On the Web, Portman’s look was not to everyone’s liking.

“She’s an actress, she should always look good,” “For her 40s, she is beautiful,” “Portman is an icon, and you better shut up,” argued foreign netizens.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova