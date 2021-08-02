54-year-old Salma Hayek amazed with youth in shooting for fashion gloss (photo)

American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek starred for the cover of fashion magazine InStyle in a revealing outfit and thrilled fans. The frame appeared on her Instagram page.

In a picture posted online, the 54-year-old celebrity poses against the backdrop of nature, leaning against a marble statue in the form of a tiger. The actress was captured in a black velvet maxi-length dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline. Her image was complemented by diamond earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces. Hayek’s hair is loosened and laid in waves, and her face is covered with natural makeup.











Fans appreciated the star’s appearance and expressed their admiration in the comments. “Beautiful as always! Both outside and inside! “,” The woman of my dreams “,” You were and remain the most beautiful woman on this planet! “,” You are very hot “,” I love you! ” – users wrote.

