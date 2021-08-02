Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Free PC Game Download Full Version









Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a third-person action game with extended survival elements. The title is the debut of the Panache Digital Games studio, directed by Patrice Désilets, a former employee of companies such as Ubisoft and THQ and co-creator of the first three installments of the Assassin’s Creed series and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. PC Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey free download.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Plot

The aim of the game is to show, in a true documentary style, the process of evolution that supports the emergence and development of our species. We start 10 million years before Christ and it only depends on us how fast, with what knowledge, and if we will reach the end of the game, that is, around 2 million years before Christ.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Mechanics

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is an open-world survival game in which we observe the action from a third-person perspective. The game consists of exploring the environment (inspired by Africa of the so-called Neogene, that is, the youngest period of the Cenozoic era), finding and using objects, developing your clan (increasing their numbers and learning to communicate in a group), as well how to gradually evolve …

We start the game in the form of a hominid (which still looks like an ape), and as time passes, and with subsequent discoveries, we get closer and closer to the Australopithecus species, walking on two legs in a posture upright. The player decides which attributes of the characters he wants to develop, which affects the formation of subsequent generations and the course of the evolution process. During the game, you have to be on the lookout for many dangers, especially the predators that roam, as well as take care of the good physical and mental condition of the members of the entire clan.

Game modes

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey we can only play alone.

Technical details

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has a beautiful three-dimensional graphic design. However, the flashy jungle is, above all, the jungle of details as the main environment of the game, and the character models and animals that move cannot be faulted.

Title: Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit)

GPU: GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or Radeon HD 7950 (3GB)

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Storage: 8 GB

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GeForce GTX 980 (4GB) or Radeon RX 480 (8GB)

Storage: 8 GB

