Angelina Jolie – The actress was captured on the rooftop in Venice

Hollywood beauty, star of films “Tourist” and “Substitution” Angelina Jolie spends time with her children in Venice. And the actress did not waste time, but starred in a very sensual photo shoot.

Angelina Jolie / Photo: infox.ru

According to Vogue, the American star posed on the roof of a building located in the city center, offering an amazing view of the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute. For the photo shoot, the “Tourist” star chose a gray hoodie dress from the world Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli. In it, she previously appeared on the cover of British Vogue magazine.

The actress did not add any accessories to her image, she even refused shoes. In the shots taken at sunset, Angelina Jolie looks very sensual, open and happy. She smiled sincerely and posed on the Venetian rooftop in the sunshine for her longtime friend, street artist JR, with whom she was recently credited on the net with a romantic relationship. But the rumors remained rumors.









Recall that the famous American actress Angelina Jolie has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. This time, the celebrity wants to share the acquired property with the ex-lover. The actress wants to sell part of the family business and break off business relations with Pitt, but he allegedly does not agree.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that 45-year-old popular actress, star of the film “Maleficent” and “Lara Croft” Angelina Jolie spoke about her work in the new film and hinted that thanks to her heroine she was able to heal after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

