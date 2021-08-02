Anne Hathaway, Catherine Zeta-Jones or Jessica Alba?

What beauty products do stars actually use every day to preserve their youth and beauty?

JUNO Sunday Riley Face Oil, 4390 rub.

JUNO Sunday Riley & Drew Barrymore Facial Oil (Photo: Getty)

Drew Barrymore’s skin always shines and looks well-groomed. According to the actress, all this is thanks to the Juna oil, which she uses on an ongoing basis. It contains powerful antioxidants in the form of grape seed, pomegranate and blueberry oils, which perfectly protect the skin from free radicals and premature aging.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, 4600 rub.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Photo: Getty)

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ favorite cleanser leaves skin soft and supple. It can be used in two ways. The first one is to warm it in the palms, and then apply it on the face, neck and décolleté with light massaging movements. Then wet your fingers with water and rub gently over the skin. Next, remove with a warm, damp cleaning cloth. The second way is to apply a balm and soak it on the skin for 10 minutes, then rinse with water.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Oil, 1871 р.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Oil & Jennifer Garner (Photo: Getty)

Jennifer Garner adores this anti-aging product. As the actress admits, it is it that helps to qualitatively moisturize the skin, smooth out fine wrinkles and even remove age spots. And all this thanks to the main component – retinol.









Mask Baume à lèvres by Dr Barbara Sturm, 12 630 rub.

Baume à lèvres mask by Dr Barbara Sturm and Jessica Alba (photo: Getty)

This creamy babe is used by Jessica Alba two to three times a week. For a visible anti-age effect, you need to hold the mask for about 10-15 minutes, then just rinse off with plenty of warm water. The skin becomes soft, hydrated, incredibly smooth and firm.

L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream, about 2000 rub.

L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream and Julianne Moore (photo: Getty)

It seems that the secret of Julianne Moore’s youth lies precisely in this light cream. It moisturizes well, makes the skin smoother and more elastic, plus protects the face from the sun’s rays.

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, 17,000 RUB

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask and Anne Hathaway (Photo: Getty)

Anne Hathaway is sure that you should not save on your beauty. Therefore, there are a lot of expensive beauty products in her cosmetic bag, such as this anti-aging eye mask. It is saturated with peptides, hyaluronic acid and plankton extract, hence the striking result of her work. The skin around the eyes is transformed: puffiness disappears, dark circles are lightened, skin firmness and elasticity is restored.