Monday, August 2, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Anne Hathaway shocked the image for filming in the new series




    Ann is currently working on a new biopic.

    38-year-old actress Ann Hataway and 49 year old Jared Leto together actively starring in a new mini-series for Apple TV +, dubbed We Crashed. On Friday, Anne was caught by the paparazzi while filming in New York, but it was almost impossible to recognize the celebrity.

    Hathaway wore a blonde wig and many artificial wounds to his face and neck. It looks like the actress was acting in a tense scene where her character got hurt.

    Anne Hathaway / © Getty Images

    Hathaway wore a leopard-print coat, which she paired with a red skirt with a matching and revealing sequined top. She also wore patent leather stocking boots.

    Anne Hathaway / © Getty Images

    The upcoming series We Crashed will tell the true story of the married couple Adam and Rebecca Neumann, who created the WeWork workspace network in 2010. The show will show the story of the couple’s conflict and the collapse of their business.

    Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto / © Getty Images

